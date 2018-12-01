Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Looks Ready for Business in Pencil Skirt & Power Pumps in Argentina

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump looked ready for business as she attended the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina Friday alongside husband Jared Kushner.

The first daughter sported a matching set from Oscar de la Renta that consisted of a peplum top and pencil skirt. The set had a black and white checked design.

Ivanka Trump in an Oscar de la Renta look in Argentina.
The 37-year-old former lifestyle brand entrepreneur, which sold apparel, footwear and accessories, belted her top at the waist, selecting a skinny white belt that matched her shoes. Her footwear of choice was a pair of pointy-toed power pumps in white.

The mother-of-three wore her long, blond locks pin-straight, carrying an oversized white handbag as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband. Kushner wore a dark suit with shiny black shoes.

While boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, the former “The Apprentice” boardroom judge was stylish in a minimalist, wintry ensemble.

The senior White House advisor wore a pale gray cashmere Max Mara coat that retails for more than $4,300. The coat ties at the waist and hits at the knee. For footwear, she selected black thigh-high boots with a heel that appeared to be made of suede. She carried a black leather handbag by Chanel to complete her chic ensemble.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump board Air Force One.
