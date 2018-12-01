Ivanka Trump Looks Ready for Business in Pencil Skirt & Power Pumps in Argentina

Ivanka Trump looked ready for business as she attended the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina Friday alongside husband Jared Kushner.

The first daughter sported a matching set from Oscar de la Renta that consisted of a peplum top and pencil skirt. The set had a black and white checked design.

Ivanka Trump in an Oscar de la Renta look in Argentina. CREDIT: ALBERTO VALDES/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old former lifestyle brand entrepreneur, which sold apparel, footwear and accessories, belted her top at the waist, selecting a skinny white belt that matched her shoes. Her footwear of choice was a pair of pointy-toed power pumps in white.

The mother-of-three wore her long, blond locks pin-straight, carrying an oversized white handbag as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband. Kushner wore a dark suit with shiny black shoes.

While boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, the former “The Apprentice” boardroom judge was stylish in a minimalist, wintry ensemble.

The senior White House advisor wore a pale gray cashmere Max Mara coat that retails for more than $4,300. The coat ties at the waist and hits at the knee. For footwear, she selected black thigh-high boots with a heel that appeared to be made of suede. She carried a black leather handbag by Chanel to complete her chic ensemble.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump board Air Force One. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see photos of more of Ivanka Trump’s best style statements.

Want more?

Ivanka & Tiffany Trump Stomp Out in Very Chunky Heels for Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Proof That Ivanka Trump Is Still a Fan of Her Ivanka Trump Shoe Designs

Ivanka Trump Is Ready for Business in a Power Suit and Pumps at the UN