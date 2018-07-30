Ivanka Trump Keeps Her Feet Cool in Comfy Strappy Sandals With Her Kids in Matching Tops

After a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Ivanka Trump departed the Garden State en route to the White House, where tomorrow it’ll be business as usual for the senior advisor to her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka looked summer-chic in a gingham top that featured ballooned sleeves, white trousers and sandal flats.

The sandals kept her feet cool with an open back and multiple straps around the mid-foot that left her toes exposed.

Her husband, Jared Kusher, carried their youngest child, Theodore, 2, while Ivanka walked with Joseph, 4, and their daughter Arabella, 7. They boys matched their mother in blue shirts.

Throughout her time in the White House, Ivanka exposed her brand to a global audience by styling her eponymous accessories — mostly footwear, handbags and jewelry — with high-end and affordable dresses. Last week she announced that her company is closing after nearly a decade in business.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

