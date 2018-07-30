Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Keeps Her Feet Cool in Comfy Strappy Sandals With Her Kids in Matching Tops

By Charlie Carballo
Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA – 29 Jul 2018
After a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Ivanka Trump departed the Garden State en route to the White House, where tomorrow it’ll be business as usual for the senior advisor to her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka looked summer-chic in a gingham top that featured ballooned sleeves, white trousers and sandal flats.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Barron Trump. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, waves as she arrives on Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as she returned from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.JTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 29 Jul 2018
sandals, feet, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Barron Trump. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, waves as she arrives on Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as she returned from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.JTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 29 Jul 2018
The sandals kept her feet cool with an open back and multiple straps around the mid-foot that left her toes exposed.

Her husband, Jared Kusher, carried their youngest child, Theodore, 2, while Ivanka walked with Joseph, 4, and their daughter Arabella, 7. They boys matched their mother in blue shirts.

Arabella Kushner, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Theodore Kushner, Joseph Kushner, Donald Trump. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, fourth from left, and their children, Theodore, second from left, Joseph, third from left, and Arabella, walk to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., en route to Washington after visiting Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.JTrump, Morristown, USA - 29 Jul 2018
Jared Kushner (C-L) and Ivanka Trump (R) walk with their children Theodore (L) and Joseph (C-R) across the South Lawn as they return from a weekend stay in Bedminster, New Jersey at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 July 2018. Earlier in the day, the US President Donald J. Trump once again went after the media on Twitter, calling them the 'enemy of the people.'Kushners returns to the White House from Bedminster after weekend stay, Washington, USA - 29 Jul 2018
Throughout her time in the White House, Ivanka exposed her brand to a global audience by styling her eponymous accessories — mostly footwear, handbags and jewelry — with high-end and affordable dresses. Last week she announced that her company is closing after nearly a decade in business.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

See Ivanka Trump’s best fashion statements.

