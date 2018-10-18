Sign up for our newsletter today!

Proof That Ivanka Trump Is Still a Fan of Her Ivanka Trump Shoe Designs

By Samantha McDonald
Mixing high-end labels with more affordable finds might be tricky for even the most seasoned fashionistas — but Ivanka Trump is here to show us how to get it right.

The first daughter, who was photographed leaving her apartment in New York’s Upper East Side on Thursday looked every bit ready for business in an ensemble that expertly blended high-low style.

Ivanka Trump leaves her New York apartment.
CREDIT: Splash News

She slipped on a buttoned double-breasted peacoat from Dolce & Gabbana’s fall ’17 line — a piece she’s worn in the past, retailing for nearly $3,000. (Recall last year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House.)

The vibrant red outerwear, made with soft stretch virgin wool and a luxurious silk blend, featured decorative sparkling and gold-toned buttons. It also boasted a high-standing contrast collar and side flap pockets, with lining in the Italian luxury house’s signature leopard print.

For footwear, Trump turned to her now-defunct namesake label and wore a pair of classic black suede loafers featuring a metallic rim at the heel — a style similar to that of Nicholas Kirkwood’s signature Beya flats. (On Wednesday, she donned the same style paired with a knit sweater by Isabel Marant.)

Ivanka Trump shoes
A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

To complete the outfit, the 36-year-old opted for slim-fitting cigarette pants and a roomy tote — all office-appropriate pieces in colors ideal for the fall season.

