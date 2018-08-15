Ivanka Trump Flexes Her Muscles in a Sleeveless Dress & Pumps Striking the Rosie the Riveter Pose

It was a busy Tuesday afternoon for Ivanka Trump, who paid a visit to space robotics company Astrobotic in Pittsburgh to meet with local tech leaders and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students.

Appropriate for the occasion, the first daughter kept her outfit simple, wearing a trusty pair of classic white pumps. The shoes complemented a look that flattered her body — a form-fitting royal blue sleeveless dress with arrowlike patterns throughout and a business-chic cut at the knee.

Ivanka Trump and John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic, a space robotics technology company. CREDIT: John Beale/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ivanka Trump's shoes. CREDIT: John Beale/Shutterstock

Trump’s visit comes less than a week after Vice President Mike Pence announced plans to establish President Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force as the sixth branch of the United States military.

“Great day at Astrobotic on Robotics Row checking out the Peregrine — the new lunar lander that will return America to the moon — and many other stellar innovations,” the first daughter wrote in an Instagram post documenting her trip.

"We Can Do It!" employment recruitment poster featuring Rosie the Riveter in 1942. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She added: “As we embrace American entrepreneurship and new tech advancements, we recognize their direct impact on our economy + workforce. We must ensure our students + workers are adequately prepared for present + future employment opportunities in high-demand fields like AI, robotics and aerospace.”

Separately, she commended the Girls of Steel, a K-12 robotics team based at Carnegie Mellon University’s Field Robotics Center. The young women were photographed alongside Trump as they channeled Rosie the Riveter’s empowering stance. (A robotic version of the World War II-era poster girl serves as the group’s logo.)

“Great hanging with the Girls of Steel today in Pittsburgh!” she said. “These impressive young women from across the state of Pennsylvania are working to expand their knowledge and develop new innovations that will one day change our world! I look forward to celebrating their future achievements in robotics and STEM fields.”

