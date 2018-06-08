Isla Fisher Steps Out in Fiery-Red Designer Dress With Affordable Aldo Heels at ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Isla Fisher has been busy making the rounds on a press tour for her new comedy flick “Tag,” co-starring Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm. Yesterday, she made a red-hot debut when she arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for an appearance alongside Mariah Carey.

The Aussie starlet known for her fiery red hair — who is styled by Micah Schifman — wore a curve-hugging strapless crimson dress courtesy of Alex Perry, an Austrailian designer for the televised sit-down. And on her feet, she wore a pair of affordable white high-heel sandals from Aldo.

The style featured a chunky buckle ankle strap that complemented Fisher’s shin-skimming mid-length dress. Further accessorizing, the 42-year-old mom of three — who is married to “Borat” star Sacha Baron Cohen — added jewelry by Beladora including statement drop earrings.

Aldo made waves last fall when the Canadian retailer partnered with Refinery 29 for the third edition of its hugely popular 29Rooms to debut their latest collection. The brand revealed an immersive room celebrating style and individually, inviting the #AldoCrew to take a stroll down the “Love Walk,” which featured a glowing pink and red runway.

