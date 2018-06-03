Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Don Matching Ankle Boots at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango Concert

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles brought out more than a few stars last night, including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Alessandra Ambrosio and Janelle Monae — and the style didn’t disappoint.

Ross and Simpson — who have an upcoming docu-series premiering on E! later this year — decided to coordinate in shiny ankle boots with Diana Ross’ son sporting gold metallic Chelsea boots with drawstring trousers, an off-white pocket tee and a matching hat. Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson’s younger sister donned pointy teal patent leather booties with matching pants and a canary yellow top.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Alessandra Ambrosio showed off a leggy look including silver metallic ankle-strap pumps featuring a pointy-toed silhouette with multicolored, beaded minidress.

Alessandro Ambrosio CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for Ruby Rose, the Austrailian starlet highlighted her tattoos in edgy black leather overalls tucked into chunky black leather combat boots. During the concert, Rose took to her Instagram story to express that she was “glad” she didn’t wear heels for the occasion.

Ruby Rose CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Dirty Computer” singer Janelle Monae made a statement in a houndstooth jumpsuit paired with black leather lace-up boots, a hat and round sunglasses. A vibrant red lip and matching earrings topped off her bold look.

Janelle Monae CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017: Best Dressed on the Red Carpet

Olivia Culpo, Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Launch Lucky Brand’s Fall Line