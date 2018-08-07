Sign up for our newsletter today!

Iggy Azalea Shows Miami How to Twerk in a Zebra-Print Bikini — And Styles It With the Perfect Shoes

By Allie Fasanella
iggy azalea
Iggy Azalea visits "Extra" on July 10.
Though Iggy Azalea is known for rocking outrageous looks on the red carpet, the Australian rapper has a love of Vans when she’s off the stage, just like many other 20-somethings. When she’s dressed down it’s not uncommon to see the entertainer sporting Slip-Ons or more often, the beloved Old Skool. Yesterday, Azalea reached for the latter to team with a bold zebra-print bikini for a day spent aboard a boat with friends in Miami.

The “Kream” rapper showed off her slinky Camilla “The Fiera” bikini set along with her famously curvaceous figure on Instagram, also flaunting her twerking skills on Insta-Stories. And while her shoes weren’t apparent on social media, she was captured rocking the classic black and white skate sneakers back on land after the sun had set.

iggy azalea, vans, bikini
Iggy Azalea seen at Miami Beach harbor after spending the day on aboard a boat.
The 28-year-old also paired a black coverup and an oversized neon green Prada bag with the $60 shoes.

vans old skool, iggy azalea, bikini
The rapper wears Vans Old Skool sneakers.
