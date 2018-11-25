Yellow Shoes Are the Current Hottest Accessory — Here’s How Celebrities Wear Them

Sometimes outfits just need a pop of personality, and celebrities know best that a colorful shoe always does the trick.

In the past couple of seasons, yellow has emerged as a staple shade in many fashion-savvy wardrobes and footwear is no exception to this trend.

But for many of us the question remains: How does one wear this statement color without ending up looking like Big Bird? For styling inspiration, we looked to see how celebrities have pulled off yellow shoes. Below are a few of our favorites.

Gigi Hadid and Olivia Culpo attended the Pencils for Promise fundraiser back in 2016 and managed to strut in sync with their matching yellow Stuart Weitzman heels before the trend blew up. The bright shoes matched Culpo’s jacket and gave a touch of color to Hadid’s ensemble.

Bella Hadid in a yellow jacket and matching yellow shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Gigi’s little sister, Bella Hadid, also tried the color for her shoes this summer when she coordinated her yellow puffy jacket with her chunky boots. The grungy outfit provided a different take on the trend rather than a feminine heel.

Alison Brie in a checkered set and yellow heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alison Brie’s take on the color was a more mustard color rather than a neon. Her strappy, pointed-toe yellow heels reflected subtle yellow colors seen in her checkered two-piece shirt and skirt.

Lucy Hale in wide-legged trousers and yellow shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Khaki, wide leg trousers and a plain black top call for a touch of color, and shoes are the perfect solution. Lucy Hale’s darker-yellow, pointed-toe slingbacks had a color-blocked, chunky white heel to finish off the look.

Want More?

Emily Ratajkowski Takes Her Dog for a Stroll in Neon-Yellow Yeezys

Bella Hadid Wears Pre-Fall’s ‘It’ Shoes: Yellow Heels

23 Celebs Wearing the Daffodil Yellow Trend