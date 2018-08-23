Heidi Klum Soars in Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals at Simon Cowell Party

Heidi Klum’s got the teensy minidress and sky-high sandal combo down.

The “Project Runway” host looked stylish in a shiny silver look as she stepped out to a party at AGO Restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday, held in celebration of Simon Cowell receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Heidi Klum at AGO Restaurant in celebration of Simon Cowell. CREDIT: Splash News

Klum chose a sultry bralet and miniskirt with silver sequin detailing from Cavanagh Baker.

The model completed her showstopping look with a pair of soaring metallic Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals, a style often seen on the red carpet. The celebrity-favorite sandals come with three straps and a nearly 5-inch high heel — two features designed to accentuate long, thin legs.

A closer look at Klum’s Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Earlier in the day, Klum had opted for a more day-appropriate look as she showed her support for Cowell at the Walk of Fame. There, she wore a black sheath dress with ruffle detailing at the hip. For footwear, Klum went with a classic, selecting black peep-toe pumps with a stiletto heel.

Heidi Klum at Simon Cowell’s Walk of Fame ceremony. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

At the dinner, Mel B, went for an equally sparkly look to her “America’s Got Talent” co-judge, choosing a pastel-colored minidress with sequin detailing and a holographic skirt.

Mel B at Simon Cowell dinner. CREDIT: Splash News

The singer completed her look with trendy see-through pumps that featured a silver toe.

