Heidi Klum Soars in Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals at Simon Cowell Party

Heidi Klum’s got the teensy minidress and sky-high sandal combo down.
The “Project Runway” host looked stylish in a shiny silver look as she stepped out to a party at AGO Restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday, held in celebration of Simon Cowell receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Klum chose a sultry bralet and miniskirt with silver sequin detailing from Cavanagh Baker.
The model completed her showstopping look with a pair of soaring metallic Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals, a style often seen on the red carpet. The celebrity-favorite sandals come with three straps and a nearly 5-inch high heel — two features designed to accentuate long, thin legs.
Earlier in the day, Klum had opted for a more day-appropriate look as she showed her support for Cowell at the Walk of Fame. There, she wore a black sheath dress with ruffle detailing at the hip. For footwear, Klum went with a classic, selecting black peep-toe pumps with a stiletto heel.
At the dinner, Mel B, went for an equally sparkly look to her “America’s Got Talent” co-judge, choosing a pastel-colored minidress with sequin detailing and a holographic skirt.
The singer completed her look with trendy see-through pumps that featured a silver toe.
