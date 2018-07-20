Heidi Klum Adds a Splash of Color to Her All-Blue Outfit With a Bright Red Mani-Pedi

Heidi Klum carries a royal blue bag to match her dress in New York on July 20.

The monochromatic trend was everywhere on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night, and it seems as though Heidi Klum may have taken a cue from the likes of Alison Brie and Chadwick Boseman, seeing that she stepped out in a head-to-toe blue ensemble in New York today.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge made the streets of Manhattan her runway wearing a royal blue off-the-shoulder maxi dress accessorized with a shoulder bag in the same colorway and sky-high denim espadrille wedge sandals.

Heidi Klum CREDIT: Splash

The 45-year-old mom of four towered over onlookers in the platform silhouette featuring a gold buckle ankle strap enclosure. The “Project Runway” mentor — whose bright red nail and toe polish popped against her shoes and bag — also added sunglasses to her outfit.

Heidi Klum wearing CREDIT: Splash

Recently, in an interview with Elle, the German-born model-turned-mogul defended her choice to let her two daughters, 14-year-old Leni and 8-year-old Lou, wear high heels out and about on the occasion. “People get upset, especially in Germany, if they see my daughters wearing high heels,” Klum told the magazine. “Big deal!”

“If we go to a restaurant, they like to get dressed up. It’s fun for them. So what if they hobble on their little heels for 20 steps from the car to the restaurant? As long as they’re good kids and they get good grades, they can wear what they want to wear.”

