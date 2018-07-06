Harry Styles Donates His Gucci Rainbow Boots to LGBTQ Charity

Harry Styles is doing his part to celebrate and support the LBGTQ community. While touring, he’s continuously featured different Pride flags onstage. The singer also made his message clear at one of his shows when he told the crowd, “If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender — whoever you are, whoever you want to be, I support you.”

Now the former One Direction frontman is digging into his closet and donating his own personal pair of Gucci rainbow boots to LGBTQ and mental health charity London Friend. The horsebit leather shoes have become a signature style for the “Sign of the Times” singer, and they can be yours this weekend.

Harry Styles make an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" wearing Harry Styles wearing Gucci's rainbow horsebit leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

On Saturday, the Gucci boots will be raffled off at a fundraiser brunch hosted by Blouse founder Geoffrey J Finch at Neptune restaurant in London in honor of Pride Month. Tickets for the raffle cost £10 apiece and can be purchased during the event.

The London Pride parade also takes place on Saturday.

