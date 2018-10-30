Happy Birthday, Ivanka Trump: Her 7 Best Looks of 2018 So Far

Happy birthday, Ivanka Trump!
Even before her father, Donald Trump, became president, Ivanka was known for her put-together style.
The first daughter began an eponymous clothing and accessories line, Ivanka Trump Collection, in 2007. The brand — which created work-appropriate womenswear at a moderate price point — was shut down this year in consideration of Ivanka’s commitment to working alongside her father in Washington, D.C.
Despite the label’s discontinuation, Ivanka continues to stun with her style. Below, FN rounds up seven of her best looks in 2018:
Romantic in Rodate
For a state dinner in April, Ivanka reached for a ruffled pink Rodarte dress covered in polka dots. The stylish first daughter completed her look with 4-inch high pumps and a pair of dazzling dangly earrings.
Summer Whites
The former judge on “The Apprentice” stepped out in a breezy Emilia Wickstead dress and slingback pumps as she rode with her family to her dad’s New Jersey golf course.
Florals & Trendy Clear Shoes
Ivanka proved she’s up on the latest trends when she broke out a pair of PVC pumps with a white pointed cap toe at the White House in May. The adviser paired the trendy shoes with a floral-printed dress by Kenzo.
Red-Hot Pantsuit
The mother of three proved that an all-red ensemble can be workplace-appropriate with this look in August. She teamed a chic Sandro pantsuit with matching red pumps on a nearly 4-inch heel.
Head-to-Toe Baby Blue
The University of Pennsylvania alumna paired a long-sleeved baby blue dress from Ralph Lauren with a pair of affordable pumps from her own label as she spoke about workplace issues at the White House in July.
Luxe Power Suit & Pumps
Ivanka looked stylish as she attended a debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September. She paired a luxurious blazer and skirt set by Aquazzura with a pair of classic black pumps by Manolo Blahnik — a brand favored by first lady Melania Trump.
Casual Summertime Chic
For a flight in July alongside husband Jared Kusher and their kids, Ivanka sported a gingham shirt with white pants and a pair of strappy slip-on sandals in gold.
Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s style.
Want more?
Ivanka Trump’s Best Style Statements of 2017
The Most Affordable Looks Ivanka Trump Wore This Year