Happy Birthday, Ivanka Trump: Her 7 Best Looks of 2018 So Far

Happy birthday, Ivanka Trump!

Even before her father, Donald Trump, became president, Ivanka was known for her put-together style.

The first daughter began an eponymous clothing and accessories line, Ivanka Trump Collection, in 2007. The brand — which created work-appropriate womenswear at a moderate price point — was shut down this year in consideration of Ivanka’s commitment to working alongside her father in Washington, D.C.

Despite the label’s discontinuation, Ivanka continues to stun with her style. Below, FN rounds up seven of her best looks in 2018:

Romantic in Rodate

For a state dinner in April, Ivanka reached for a ruffled pink Rodarte dress covered in polka dots. The stylish first daughter completed her look with 4-inch high pumps and a pair of dazzling dangly earrings.

Ivanka Trump wears Rodarte, and Jared Kushner. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Summer Whites

The former judge on “The Apprentice” stepped out in a breezy Emilia Wickstead dress and slingback pumps as she rode with her family to her dad’s New Jersey golf course.

Ivanka Trump wears an Emilia Wickstead dress with slingback pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Florals & Trendy Clear Shoes

Ivanka proved she’s up on the latest trends when she broke out a pair of PVC pumps with a white pointed cap toe at the White House in May. The adviser paired the trendy shoes with a floral-printed dress by Kenzo.

Ivanka Trump wears Kenzo with PVC pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Red-Hot Pantsuit

The mother of three proved that an all-red ensemble can be workplace-appropriate with this look in August. She teamed a chic Sandro pantsuit with matching red pumps on a nearly 4-inch heel.

Ivanka Trump in a red Sandro suit and pumps, with Betsy DeVos (L) and Eric Trump. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Head-to-Toe Baby Blue

The University of Pennsylvania alumna paired a long-sleeved baby blue dress from Ralph Lauren with a pair of affordable pumps from her own label as she spoke about workplace issues at the White House in July.

Ivanka Trump wears Ralph Lauren’s Karen dress and her namesake brand’s Carra pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Luxe Power Suit & Pumps

Ivanka looked stylish as she attended a debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September. She paired a luxurious blazer and skirt set by Aquazzura with a pair of classic black pumps by Manolo Blahnik — a brand favored by first lady Melania Trump.

Ivanka Trump wears a two-piece plaid suit by Altuzarra. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Casual Summertime Chic

For a flight in July alongside husband Jared Kusher and their kids, Ivanka sported a gingham shirt with white pants and a pair of strappy slip-on sandals in gold.

Ivanka Trump wears a gingham top, white trousers and sandal flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

