Halsey Hits Drake’s Star-Studded L.A. Concert in a Sheer Top With Mom Jeans Tucked Into Combat Boots

Halsey stepped out in style for Drake’s star-studded L.A. concert at the Staples Center Saturday night.

The trendy pop star, who’s become known for her head-turning looks, decided on an edgy ensemble for the show, dressing in sultry sheer top featuring a black lacy floral design tucked into baggy vintage-looking mom jeans.

Halsey models an edgy look complete with combat boots at Drake’s concert at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. CREDIT: Splash

The 24-year-old “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” artist wore her slightly stained, light-wash jeans shoved into a pair of chunky black leather combat boots — one of her go-to favorite shoe styles.

Halsey chose to rock her pink-hued pixie cut under a black velvet cap and added oversized silver hoop earrings, a black leather belt and a gold watch to her eye-catching ensemble.

Halsey wearing a sheer black lace top over a black bra with mom jeans tucked into chunky black leather boots. CREDIT: Splash

This comes less than a week after the Grammy-nominated singer made major waves alongside boyfriend G-Eazy on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards, where she wore edgy Rene Caovilla sandals that wrapped around her calves with a ruffled Redemption dress.

Halsey is captured leaving Drake’s L.A. concert on Saturday night. CREDIT: Splash

