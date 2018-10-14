Halsey Hits Drake’s Star-Studded L.A. Concert in a Sheer Top With Mom Jeans Tucked Into Combat Boots

Halsey stepped out in style for Drake’s star-studded L.A. concert at the Staples Center Saturday night.
The trendy pop star, who’s become known for her head-turning looks, decided on an edgy ensemble for the show, dressing in sultry sheer top featuring a black lacy floral design tucked into baggy vintage-looking mom jeans.
The 24-year-old “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” artist wore her slightly stained, light-wash jeans shoved into a pair of chunky black leather combat boots — one of her go-to favorite shoe styles.
Halsey chose to rock her pink-hued pixie cut under a black velvet cap and added oversized silver hoop earrings, a black leather belt and a gold watch to her eye-catching ensemble.
This comes less than a week after the Grammy-nominated singer made major waves alongside boyfriend G-Eazy on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards, where she wore edgy Rene Caovilla sandals that wrapped around her calves with a ruffled Redemption dress.
