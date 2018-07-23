See Halsey Match Her Red Power Pumps to Futuristic Sunglasses

Halsey has been on the road this summer with the final installment of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” tour. During a pit stop in Los Angeles, the sultry songstress hit the red carpet in an appropriately red-accented look for the premiere of her new animated film, “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies,” in which she voices the character of Wonder Woman.

The 23-year-old singer, who recently split from boyfriend rapper G-Eazy, stepped out Sunday in a striking black ensemble consisting of a slinky black bodysuit paired with boot-cut black jeans. But it was her red-toned pieces, including sleek sunglasses and coordinating power pumps, that undoubtedly made her head-turning look.

Halsey at the premiere of 'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies' in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Halsey — born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — accessorized with skinny futuristic shades featuring a crystal-embellished trim, which perfectly matched her candy apple red lip color as well as her pointy-toed stilettos. The “Him & I” singer added oversized hoop earrings to polish things off.

Halsey strikes a pose on the red carpet in red pump. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her appearance came just days after the Jersey-born starlet gave a surprise performance with Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer Jared Leto at the band’s concert in L.A. There, Halsey took the stage in a checkered outfit with a blue wig and edgy combat boots.

