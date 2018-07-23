Check Out the New FN!

See Halsey Match Her Red Power Pumps to Futuristic Sunglasses

By Allie Fasanella
teen titans go to the movies premiere, halsey red carpet style
Halsey
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Halsey has been on the road this summer with the final installment of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” tour. During a pit stop in Los Angeles, the sultry songstress hit the red carpet in an appropriately red-accented look for the premiere of her new animated film, “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies,” in which she voices the character of Wonder Woman.

The 23-year-old singer, who recently split from boyfriend rapper G-Eazy, stepped out Sunday in a striking black ensemble consisting of a slinky black bodysuit paired with boot-cut black jeans. But it was her red-toned pieces, including sleek sunglasses and coordinating power pumps, that undoubtedly made her head-turning look.

halsey, teen titans go to the movies premiere, red carpet style
Halsey at the premiere of 'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies' in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Halsey — born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — accessorized with skinny futuristic shades featuring a crystal-embellished trim, which perfectly matched her candy apple red lip color as well as her pointy-toed stilettos. The “Him & I” singer added oversized hoop earrings to polish things off.

halsey red carpet style, teen titans go to the movies premiere
Halsey strikes a pose on the red carpet in red pump.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her appearance came just days after the Jersey-born starlet gave a surprise performance with Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer Jared Leto at the band’s concert in L.A. There, Halsey took the stage in a checkered outfit with a blue wig and edgy combat boots.

