Halsey Cheers at Lakers Game in Hot-Pink Heels Alongside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The Los Angeles Lakers game last night saw a slew of stars sitting courtside.

Chief among them was Halsey, who hit up the game in a eye-catching ensemble. The 24-year-old singer stepped out in a white cropped tank top and ripped skinny jeans, wearing a furry jacket on top.

Halsey wearing hot-pink pumps at the Dec. 21 Lakers game. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Without Me” songstress selected hot-pink pumps with a soaring stiletto heel.

A closer look at Halsey’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

The star completed her ensemble with a white beret, a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a red python-print fanny pack.

Joining Halsey in the front row were Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo.

The Maroon 5 frontman and his Victoria’s Secret Angel wife twinned in white tops and gray pants.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine CREDIT: Splash News

Levine sported a plain white T-shirt with gray jeans, finishing off his simple look with a pair of purple Air Jordan sneakers. The “Sugar” singer wore eyeglasses and a heavy gold watch.

Meanwhile, Prinsloo wore a fitted white tank top with a pair of gray pants. The South African stunner selected Dr. Martens boots with a slight platform to complete the ’90s-inspired outfit. Prinsloo wore her dirty blond locks in a high ponytail.

A closer look at Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

Other stars at the event included “Master of None” actress Lena Waithe, singer Ray J and “Pitch Perfect 3” star Rebel Wilson.

