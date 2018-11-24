Sign up for our newsletter today!

Halsey Stomps on to Lakers Court in Cropped Top and Chunky Boots

By Jennie Bell
Halsey has joined the ranks of Lakers fans.

The New Jersey native had a front-row seat for the L.A. team’s Friday night game against the Utah Jazz, where she cheered on the team in between chatting with friends.

For the game, 24-year-old singer adopted a sporty-rocker look, with a midriff-baring white crop top and cut-off denim shorts that showed off her multiple leg tattoos.

Halsey Boots Lakers Game
Halsey sat front row at a Lakers game on Nov. 23 in chunky boots and a crop top.
CREDIT: Splash

She accessorized the outfit with chunky lace-up motorcycle boots that perfectly matched the look and feel of her leather bakerboy hat and studded black belt. The rough-and-tumble boots also proved to be performance-ready when Halsey had to sprint her way down the sidelines at one point.

For jewelry, she went with a silver cross pendant and chain, with simple silver hoops.

Halsey is certainly no stranger to eye-catching outfits. For her performance with Lil Wayne on “Saturday Night Live” early this month, she paired her bra-and-leggings set with an oversized leather jacket and a pair of wild stiletto boots.

More recently, though, she softened her look when she stepped out on the red-carpet at the Latin Grammys in a goddess-like gown from Jean Paul Gaultier.

The “Without Me” singer is slated to perform next at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball on Dec. 8 in London, along with David Guetta, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.

