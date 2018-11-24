Halsey Stomps on to Lakers Court in Cropped Top and Chunky Boots

Halsey has joined the ranks of Lakers fans.
The New Jersey native had a front-row seat for the L.A. team’s Friday night game against the Utah Jazz, where she cheered on the team in between chatting with friends.
For the game, 24-year-old singer adopted a sporty-rocker look, with a midriff-baring white crop top and cut-off denim shorts that showed off her multiple leg tattoos.
She accessorized the outfit with chunky lace-up motorcycle boots that perfectly matched the look and feel of her leather bakerboy hat and studded black belt. The rough-and-tumble boots also proved to be performance-ready when Halsey had to sprint her way down the sidelines at one point.
For jewelry, she went with a silver cross pendant and chain, with simple silver hoops.
Halsey is certainly no stranger to eye-catching outfits. For her performance with Lil Wayne on “Saturday Night Live” early this month, she paired her bra-and-leggings set with an oversized leather jacket and a pair of wild stiletto boots.
More recently, though, she softened her look when she stepped out on the red-carpet at the Latin Grammys in a goddess-like gown from Jean Paul Gaultier.
The “Without Me” singer is slated to perform next at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball on Dec. 8 in London, along with David Guetta, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.
