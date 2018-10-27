Halsey Channels ‘Batman’ Villain Poison Ivy in Nearly Naked Halloween Costume

Halsey’s Halloween costume is “Batman”-inspired.

The “Bad at Love” singer took to Instagram yesterday to share some snaps of her look, which showed off her famous figure.

Dressing as villain Poison Ivy, Halsey sported a pair of green leaf-colored underwear with a matching backless bra. Her shoes were strappy sandals covered in ivy, which wound up her thighs.

The 24-year-old wore green sleeves on her arms and a long red wig on her head. She accessorized with a pair of dangly earrings, a bangle and a choker, adding to the all-green effect with body paint that went from head to toe.

The “Without Me” songstress shared two images of the look, captioning them, “Halsey Presents: Gotham City 🌿🦇 party time.”

In the 1997 film “Batman and Robin,” Poison Ivy was portrayed by Uma Thurman. Halsey’s take on the look was more skin-baring than Thurman’s. In the movie, the “Pulp Fiction” actress dressed in shiny green tights and a bedazzled bodysuit, tying her look together with a green headscarf.

Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Halsey’s sensual look came at her own Halloween party, a Gotham-themed affair held Friday. The fête came just days after rumors began flying of a breakup between the star and her on-off boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy.

