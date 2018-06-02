Check Out the New FN!

Halsey Goes for White-Hot Look in Crop Top and Dr. Martens on ‘Good Morning America’

By Ella Chochrek
halsey, good morning america
Halsey performs on "Good Morning America."
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to her performance style, Halsey likes a little sparkle.

And the “Bad at Love” singer opted for an all-white look with silver detailing as she took the stage in New York’s Central Park yesterday for a performance on “Good Morning America.”

halsey, gma, good morning america
Halsey performs on "Good Morning America."
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Halsey sported an all-white custom Bryan Hearns outfit — a long-sleeved crop top and cargo pants with shimmery silver detailing at the pockets and waistline. She completed her look with Alison Lou hoop earrings and Dr. Martens boots in a snowy white.

halsey, good morning america
Halsey takes to the "GMA" stage.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 23-year-old’s “GMA” performance marked the beginning of a busy weekend. Halsey was in attendance for the first day of Governor’s Ball on New York’s Randall’s Island yesterday — listening to artists such as Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and James Blake — and she will perform at the festival today.

While Halsey’s white “GMA” look felt like an ode to summer, her style choice for Gov Ball is set to make a political statement. The songstress will wear orange throughout the weekend —  including during her set — in protest of gun violence.

As she watched other artists perform yesterday, Halsey sported an orange skirt with a matching crop top, completing her look with oversized hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and orange and white Chanel hightop sneakers.

