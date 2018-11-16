Halsey’s Latin Grammys Gown Gives the Illusion She’s Naked and Dripping in Pearls

Halsey arrives at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in a dress by Jean-Paul Gaultier, Nov. 15.

The 2018 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded event in Las Vegas last night, and guests pulled out all the stops.

Case in point: Singer Halsey, who went for a more-is-more approach with glitter, sparkles and embellishments (a prominent trend from the 2018 CMA Awards red carpet). She wore an neutral Jean Paul Gaultier gown draped in strands of pearls and crystals, complete with sparkly florals on the shoulder and hip.

For shoes, Halsey added height to her petite frame with a pair of rose gold satin sky-high heels that perfectly matched the embellishment on her ensemble — the heel was made to look a stack of pearls.

The 24-year-old not only attended the event but also performed onstage alongside Latin singer Sebastian Yatra.

For the performance, Halsey changed into a lace-up dress with a corset-style body piece. The two joined forces on stage to sing a medley of songs, including some in Spanish as well as in English.

