Hailey Baldwin Takes It Easy in Athleisure With Adidas Track Pants and Trendy Yeezys

Since announcing their engagement last month, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been spreading their love all over town, but it seems they might have hit a relationship roadblock as evidenced in their latest public outing.

During yesterday’s bike ride in Manhattan, the “Sorry” singer and his model fiancée paused to take a break, with Bieber appearing visibly upset as Baldwin consoled him. Later in the day, the couple were seen at a Tribeca café, both of them tearing up.

Hailey Baldwin is spotted in Brooklyn. CREDIT: Splash News

While the reason behind their outburst remains unclear, Baldwin took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the two with a caption that read, “My Love.” She was also photographed yesterday in Brooklyn wearing an easy athleisure look, complete with a cozy geometric-patterned purple jacket that added color to a sleeveless black top and Adidas track pants.

For footwear, the 21-year-old rocked a pair of ultra-trendy Yeezy 500 sneakers in its “Utility Black” colorway, designed by BFF Kendall Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West. She accessorized with Prada’s Saffiano double-zip mini crossbody bag — a luxury sartorial addition to an otherwise casual ensemble.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber and Baldwin’s emotional moment comes just a day after the newly engaged duo went on a romantic stroll near the Empire State Building in New York City.

