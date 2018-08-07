Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Wears This Summer-Favorite Sneaker You Already Have in Your Closet

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Style
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Style
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Style
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Style
View Gallery 8 Images

When it comes to model-off-duty outfits, there are a number of ways to achieve an effortless look — take a strappy top and trusty pair of jeans, for example, or a flirty dress that shows off one’s, well, model physique.

But when it comes to shoes, one silhouette arguably stands out as the most reliable: Adidas Stan Smiths. And yesterday in New York City, Hailey Baldwin sported exactly those, dressed in an ensemble that can be easily re-created with items you probably already have in your closet.

Hailey Baldwin shoes
Hailey Baldwin wears Adidas' Stan Smith shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The newly engaged star stepped out with fiancé Justin Bieber near the city’s iconic Empire State Building, where Baldwin was photographed in a multicolored floral dress with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her décolletage and a skirt that unevenly draped down to her knees.

The hero piece? Her white and green kicks — a classic colorway on an equally classic style, which gained popularity among fashionistas for its sleek, clean look and versatile low-cut shape. The shoes also featured the athletic giant’s signature three stripes.

Hailey Baldwin shoes, Adidas, Adidas Stan Smiths
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Complementing his betrothed’s ensemble, the “No Brainer” singer also wore white sneakers but in a slip-on style. He threw on a gold hoodie from LeBron James’ men’s streetwear brand, Unknwn, and blue track pants with yellow and red stripes running down the sides.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin date
Hailey Baldwin and fiancé Justin Bieber go for a stroll in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber proposed to Baldwin in July, and their latest outing comes amid speculation that the couple adopted a four-legged companion. The model took to Instagram Stories yesterday to share images and video clips of a husky puppy along with a caption that read “baby love.”

Hailey Baldwin shoes, Justin Bieber shoes, Adidas, Adidas Stan Smiths
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin's and Justin Bieber's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s couple’s style.

Want more?

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Twinning With Look-Alike Hairstyles & Shoes

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad