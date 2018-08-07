Hailey Baldwin Wears This Summer-Favorite Sneaker You Already Have in Your Closet

When it comes to model-off-duty outfits, there are a number of ways to achieve an effortless look — take a strappy top and trusty pair of jeans, for example, or a flirty dress that shows off one’s, well, model physique.

But when it comes to shoes, one silhouette arguably stands out as the most reliable: Adidas Stan Smiths. And yesterday in New York City, Hailey Baldwin sported exactly those, dressed in an ensemble that can be easily re-created with items you probably already have in your closet.

Hailey Baldwin wears Adidas' Stan Smith shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The newly engaged star stepped out with fiancé Justin Bieber near the city’s iconic Empire State Building, where Baldwin was photographed in a multicolored floral dress with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her décolletage and a skirt that unevenly draped down to her knees.

The hero piece? Her white and green kicks — a classic colorway on an equally classic style, which gained popularity among fashionistas for its sleek, clean look and versatile low-cut shape. The shoes also featured the athletic giant’s signature three stripes.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Complementing his betrothed’s ensemble, the “No Brainer” singer also wore white sneakers but in a slip-on style. He threw on a gold hoodie from LeBron James’ men’s streetwear brand, Unknwn, and blue track pants with yellow and red stripes running down the sides.

Hailey Baldwin and fiancé Justin Bieber go for a stroll in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber proposed to Baldwin in July, and their latest outing comes amid speculation that the couple adopted a four-legged companion. The model took to Instagram Stories yesterday to share images and video clips of a husky puppy along with a caption that read “baby love.”

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin's and Justin Bieber's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

