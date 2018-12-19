Hailey Baldwin Stomps Out in $800 Yeezy Boots and a Retro-Style Blazer on Shopping Trip

Hailey Baldwin was chic in a mostly blue ensemble today as she stepped out for shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 22-year-old model wore an oversized blue blazer over a white T-shirt and light-wash blue jeans.

Hailey Baldwin wears an oversized blazer with jeans and Yeezy boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the 2017 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year selected a pair of blue lace-up boots that matched her jacket. The stylish boots — which feature a pointed toe and sizable stiletto heel — were from the Yeezy Season 7 collection. The Italian-made shoes retail for $800.

A closer look at Baldwin’s Yeezy boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The Bare Minerals ambassador completed her fashionable look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and her diamond engagement ring. She did her shopping alongside her stylist, Maeve Reilly.

The “Drop the Mic” host has been relatively quiet on social media in recent weeks but took to her Instagram grid to share a throwback photo of her as a baby. The image shows a blond baby Baldwin alongside her mother, who wears a straw hat and a white blazer. “Hi little me,” Baldwin captioned the picture.

Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, reportedly took a trip to Seattle and Bellevue, Wash., this week. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the couple sitting together at a table in a casual Seattle diner, as well as sharing some PDA on a sidewalk.

Click through the gallery to view more of Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe moments.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Bieber Chops Off Her Hair in New Futuristic Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Modernizes Her ’80s-Style Power Suit With Velcro Sneakers