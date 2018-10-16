Hailey Baldwin Commands Attention in the Shortest Skirt and Neon-Dipped Kicks

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were spotted on another coffee run at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and while the outing was typical, Baldwin’s outfit was anything but.

The Adidas ambassador wore an attention-grabbing look that included an oversized gray plaid blazer with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath and a matching micro miniskirt, which showed off plenty of her long, tan legs.

Hailey Baldwin wearing navy and neon yellow Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Dipped Color sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The 21-year-old model finished her ’80s-style power blazer and ultrashort plaid skirt with a pair of $400 Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego sneakers, featuring a bold colorblock dipped pattern of navy and neon yellow. The chunky leather and mesh lace style also comes with a Poron performance cushioning sock liner and a rubber outsole.

Hailey Baldwin carrying a Chanel bag. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin completed her chic ensemble with a gold anklet and a black leather Chanel Double-C top-handle bag with a shoulder strap and a boxlike shape.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing navy and neon yellow-dipped Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The Tommy Hilfiger model was accompanied by her newly minted husband, Justin Bieber, who dressed in a casual black hoodie over a white tank teamed with blue and white Nike basketball shorts, a black hat and gray Nike high-top sneakers.

Justin Bieber holds the door open for his new wife at Joan’s on Third in L.A. CREDIT: Splash

