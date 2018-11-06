Hailey Baldwin Blinds Us in the Sparkliest Pantsuit (and No Shirt)

Hailey Baldwin turned up the sparkle last night as she walked the red carpet to celebrate the launch of her new holiday campaign for U.K. fast-fashion label Pretty Little Thing.

The 21-year-old model — who has kept the world guessing as to whether or not she has tied the knot with fiancé Justin Bieber — dazzled in a daringly low-cut silver glitter blazer and matching wide-leg pants. She topped off her glittery look with silver metallic pointy-toe heels and oversized hoop earrings. Her hair was swept up in a sleek, ballerina-style bun.

Model Hailey Baldwin is the face of Pretty Little Thing’s new holiday campaign. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I’m so excited to be announced as the latest face of Pretty Little Thing. I love their holiday collection with so many different looks to choose from and each equally as perfect for this party season,” Baldwin said in a statement, also sharing the big news on Instagram with her more than 15 million followers.

Fashion fans can score Baldwin’s festive look — along with other party-ready pieces from Pretty Little Thing’s Diamond capsule — on the brand’s website, where it debuted today.

Priced from $28 to $120, the glitzy collection focuses on silver designs — with a single white coat and bikini top mixed in — detailed with sequins, crystals and diamanté accents. Silhouettes range from bodycon and maxi dresses to jumpsuits and even cycle shorts paired with a bandeau top.

Hailey Baldwin models a backless maxi dress from the Pretty Little Thing Diamond collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The collection also includes sportier looks such as this shorts-and-bandeau-top ensemble CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Although there was no sight of Bieber, Baldwin was joined at the launch party by several celebrity friends including Iskra Lawrence, Larsa Pippen, Lexi Wood and Bai Ling. The event was held in Los Angeles at the West Hollywood hotspot Catch.

