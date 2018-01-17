Hailey Baldwin’s Bubblegum-Pink Shearling Gucci Slippers Are Everything

Hailey Baldwin in New York. Splash

Hailey Baldwin is never one to follow fashion rules, from embracing the no-pants trend to pairing Stan Smiths with a dress. So it comes as no surprise that the model stepped out wearing slippers yesterday despite New York City’s chilly temps.

After showing off her Balenciaga Triple S sneakers last week, Baldwin opted to up the comfort factor with a pair of pink fuzzy Gucci Princetown Merino slippers. The 21-year-old styled her two-toned shearling slides with light blue jeans and a hoodie, topping off the look with an oversized camel hair and silk-blend coat from Max Mara’s pre-fall ’17 collection.

I love your street style 😍 A post shared by ;HaileyBaldwin💛🏹 (@lovelyhailz) on Jan 17, 2018 at 9:12am PST

Retailing for $1,150, the flat mules also feature a golden horsebit buckle detail, which is almost hidden beneath the bubblegum-pink shearling. And to round out her outfit, Baldwin — who was seen talking on her cellphone on the streets of Manhattan — finished her look with brown-tinted aviator sunglasses.

