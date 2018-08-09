Hailey Baldwin Wears $1,090 Louis Vuitton Dad Shoes to Watch Justin Bieber Get a Haircut

Hailey Baldwin is no stranger to sartorial extravagance, even as she performs the most mundane activities.

The model has previously been spotted in $1,250 Gucci hiker boots during a Whole Foods grocery shopping trip and $850 Alexander Wang combat lace-ups for a Tribeca stroll. Now, the pair in question happens to be Louis Vuitton’s retro-futuristic dad shoes at a jaw-dropping $1,090 as she patiently waited on Justin Bieber’s hair appointment.

Hailey Baldwin wears Louis Vuitton's Archlight sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The 21-year-old accompanied her fiancé at New York City’s Cutler Salon, where the “No Brainer” singer got a slight trim for his growing mane. For the casual occasion, Baldwin opted for the luxury fashion brand’s Archlight sneakers, which feature an oversized tongue and bouncy wavelike outsole in a minimalistic-cool black and white colorway. Despite its dad shoe status, the kicks add a feminine touch with a low-cut shape around the ankle.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

As she continued her sneaker streak, the blonde beauty kept the rest of her outfit simple, with an oversized plaid cover-up loosely worn over a cropped gray tank and high-waisted dark-washed jeans. Bieber, on the other hand, sported a loose black shirt with an Albert Einstein print, Air Jordan shorts and — in a comical contrast to Baldwin’s footwear choice — cozy hotel slippers.

Hailey Baldwin accompanies fiancé Justin Bieber as he gets a haircut. CREDIT: Splash News

It seemed a happy outing for the newly engaged couple, who were photographed all smiles a day after both appeared visibly upset during a Manhattan bike ride and café stop. The reason behind their emotional episode remains unclear.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave Cutler Salon in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin and Bieber got engaged last month, with the 24-year-old artist confirming the news in a sappy Instagram post. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all smiles in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

