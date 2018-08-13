Hailey Baldwin Works Out in Skintight Leggings & Chunky Dad Shoes at Justin Bieber’s Boxing Gym

Despite the rainy weather in New York City Monday, Hailey Baldwin was spotted heading to Sylvester Stallone and Justin Bieber-backed Rumble boxing gym in a pair of tinted shades and an athleisure look complete with white kicks.

The 21-year-old model, who is newly engaged to Justin Bieber, made her way through the rain wearing a blue, black and purple colorblock zip-up Martine Rose jacket paired with tight black leggings and chunky white dad sneakers gifted to her by Kylie Jenner, according to her Instagram Story posted the night before. She also accessorized with a black shoulder bag and a black scrunchie.

Hailey Baldwin leaving Rumble Gym in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin, who is Vogue Japan’s September cover star, shared a boomerang of herself holding one of the bulky-soled white sneakers with the text “These are sick thanks you legend @Kylie Jenner.” While it’s hard to tell what brand the style is, it would be no surprise if they were Adidas and/or Yeezy x Adidas considering Jenner’s brother-in-law is Kanye West.

Alec Baldwin’s niece recently picked up a new role with Adidas Originals as style creator for its partnership with the U.K.’s JD Sports and JD Women.

Hailey Baldwin's white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

This comes on the heels of Kylie Jenner’s Barbie-themed 21st birthday last Thursday, which Baldwin appeared to be missing from.

