Hailey Baldwin’s Balenciaga Slides Are the Perfect Summer Travel Shoes

All eyes are on the newly-engaged Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber — and the couple has been making some seriously stylish statements during the past few days.

On Friday night, Baldwin, FN’s 2017 Style Influencer of the Year, left New York for Miami with her fiancé. Her ensemble was perfect for the pair’s private jet trip.

Baldwin wore a cobalt blue Adriana Iglesias crop top and matching silk pants, Balenciaga leopard slides and Off-White sunglasses.

The model stepped into the car in Balenciaga slides. CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber, meanwhile, sported a Supreme t-shirt with shorts and a pink hat. He completed the look with colorful socks and white hotel sippers.

A day earlier, the pair were spotted in Brooklyn on their way to member’s-only club Dumbo House. The 21-year-old model and her fiancé were spotted in matching athleisure ensembles — her in black and white, him in black and blue.

Baldwin opted for a top-and-bottom set courtesy of T by Alexander Wang, which consisted of a racerback sports bra and leather bike shorts, over which she draped a lightweight oversize hoodie. For footwear, she went with a pair of stark white sneakers that kept her look sporty yet chic.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber head to Dumbo House in Brooklyn. CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber, on the other hand, chose an ensemble in contrasting color, with a cobalt blue Thrasher hoodie and matching socks, as well as dark track-striped joggers and chunky dad shoes.

It also marked the public debut of Baldwin’s oval-shaped diamond, which the model has worn since Bieber popped the question during their romantic Bahamas vacation.