Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spent Engagement Day in Their Favorite Sandals

Congratulations have made the rounds on social media for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin after the lovebirds reportedly got engaged Saturday while in the Bahamas.

According to TMZ, Bieber popped the question after the pair danced the night away at a restaurant. Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, shared on Instagram “Love you 2 so much !!!#Godstiming #bestisyettocome
Congrats ❤@JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus,” tagging Bieber’s mother and father.

adidas Adilette green slides with black stripes, miu miu furry slides pearly embellishments purple cielo
Miu Miu's pearly faux-shearling slides (L) and Adidas Adilette slides.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue/Adidas

Bieber’s parents also made heartwarming comments about the couple on social media.

Before the evening’s romantic revelry, Bieber and the Tommy Hilfiger model enjoyed the sights of the island in the afternoon canoodling while dressed in their typical casual-cool style. Some fan accounts on Instagram showcased the looks and Baldwin’s engagement ring, but below we’ve identified their footwear styles.

Baldwin opted for sandals she’s been rocking since last year, Miu Miu’s embellished mohair eco-shearling slides. The sandals are detailed with faux pearls at the vamp with a leather lining and sole. The popular spring ’17 slides originally retailed for around $1,400.

Meanwhile, Bieber, a fan of Adidas slides, continued his favorite footwear. The musician opted for the sportswear brand’s Adilette slides in green. They feature a dimpled upper detailed with black stripes. The shoes are available on Adidas.com.

Ahead of leaving for the getaway, they strolled NYC hand-in-hand on July 5 in matching looks — dark blue clothes with white shoes.

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, street style, versace, slippers
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
CREDIT: Splash

