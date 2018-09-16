Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Twin in Sweats and Sneakers for Late-Night Starbucks Run

By Ella Chochrek
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaving a Starbucks in New York.
When it comes to style, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are totally in sync.

The engaged couple kept a casual front as they headed on a late-night Starbucks run in New York last night, both clad in sweatpants and buzzy sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave a Starbucks.
Bieber sported a multicolored Nike sweatsuit with a watercolor-like print. For footwear, the 24-year-old selected Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid sneakers. Styles from the Nike x Off-White collaboration have become celebrity favorites since their 2017 launch, with stars like Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and ASAP Rocky getting their hands on the exclusive kicks.

As for Baldwin, the 21-year-old model wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with black sweatpants for a casual look. She added a pop of color to her ensemble with her footwear, reaching for Chanel high-top sneakers in an orange and white colorway. Made of suede and lambskin, the laidback kicks are the French fashion house’s take on the dad shoe trend.

A closer look at Bieber and Baldwin’s footwear.
On Friday, the internet was abuzz with speculation that the two were already married after pictures began circulating of the duo leaving a courthouse to obtain their marriage license. However, Baldwin took to social media to put the rumors to bed, writing, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

