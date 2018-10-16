Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Gives These Ultracool Boots an Athleisure Spin

By Samantha McDonald
These might just be Hailey Baldwin’s new favorite boots.

Early this month, the model tried out the no-pants trend with statement shoes by House of Holland — the same pair she wore yesterday on a daytime outing in Los Angeles with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber leave Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles.
The hiker boots, which debuted on the brand’s fall 2018 runway, were made in collaboration with British footwear label Grenson.

With a lace-up front and smooth leather crafting, the shoes are a trendy spin on the fall-favorite bootie — further elevated with their suede paneling, yellow multicolor laces and cool macramé straps across the top.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s shoes.
Similarly weather-appropriate were her oxblood jogger pants and denim jacket thrown over a salmon-hued sweater. The combination of colors and textures proved Baldwin’s sartorial prowess for off-duty chic style.

Bieber, on the other hand, kept to his usual cap, shorts and sneakers uniform. The entertainer wore his hat backwards along with a logo-laden white shirt, beach-ready Puma shorts and a pair of high-top sneakers that he kept loosely laced to reveal crisp white socks.

The couple have mastered their his-and-hers streetwear looks, stepping out in everything from matching sweatpants and sportswear brands to vibrant colors and ’90s-inspired ensembles.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s couple style.

