Hailey Baldwin Gives These Ultracool Boots an Athleisure Spin

These might just be Hailey Baldwin’s new favorite boots.

Early this month, the model tried out the no-pants trend with statement shoes by House of Holland — the same pair she wore yesterday on a daytime outing in Los Angeles with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber leave Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

The hiker boots, which debuted on the brand’s fall 2018 runway, were made in collaboration with British footwear label Grenson.

With a lace-up front and smooth leather crafting, the shoes are a trendy spin on the fall-favorite bootie — further elevated with their suede paneling, yellow multicolor laces and cool macramé straps across the top.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Similarly weather-appropriate were her oxblood jogger pants and denim jacket thrown over a salmon-hued sweater. The combination of colors and textures proved Baldwin’s sartorial prowess for off-duty chic style.

Bieber, on the other hand, kept to his usual cap, shorts and sneakers uniform. The entertainer wore his hat backwards along with a logo-laden white shirt, beach-ready Puma shorts and a pair of high-top sneakers that he kept loosely laced to reveal crisp white socks.

The couple have mastered their his-and-hers streetwear looks, stepping out in everything from matching sweatpants and sportswear brands to vibrant colors and ’90s-inspired ensembles.

