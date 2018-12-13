Hailey Baldwin Bieber Chops Off Her Hair in New Futuristic Sneakers

Justin Bieber chopped off his long blonde strands in November, and now his wife, Hailey Baldwin, seems to be following the pop star’s famous footsteps.

The 22-year-old model, whose hair used to fall just below her shoulders, was spotted leaving Cutler salon in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood Monday with a noticeably shorter ‘do. She also happened to be sporting a cozy winter look, complete with new-season Chloé high-top sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a brown suede shearling Acne Studios jacket with jeans and white Chloé high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The Tommy Hilfiger ambassador wore a brown suede shearling Acne Studios Velocite jacket featuring a classic moto silhouette over a white tank with skinny jeans and Chloé’s all-white Sonnie leather kicks, which retail for $730. The futuristic style consists of a leather-lined interior, ultra-light sole technology and woven crossover front straps.

Krewe Earhart Blinker D’oro sunglasses, a necklace and earrings completed her chic outfit.

Hailey Baldwin leaves Cutler hair salon in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood Monday. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing Chloé’s all-white Sonnie high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to share her new cut with followers, posting a selfie with hearts covering her eyes. She simply wrote “chopped” over the snap.

Check out the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s signature street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Modernizes Her ’80s-Style Power Suit With Velcro Sneakers