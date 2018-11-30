Hailey Baldwin Works Out in Justin Bieber’s Sweatshirt & Balenciaga’s New Dad Shoes

Hailey Baldwin channeled Kim Kardashian today as she stepped out for a workout class wearing her husband’s new clothing line.

The newly minted 22-year-old showed off a black hoodie featuring a yellow smiley face from Justin Bieber’s under-the-radar brand, Drew (Bieber’s middle name). Baldwin paired the oversize sweatshirt, which Bieber has been captured sporting himself on several occasions, with white leggings and Balenciaga’s new dad sneakers: The Track

Hailey Baldwin heads to a hot pilates class wearing Justin Bieber’s sweatshirt and Balenciaga Track sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The runners, which The Weeknd was seen wearing in all black recently, come with a caged upper and are layered with high-performance elements taken from hiking and running gear. The Track, which also comes in an orange and blue colorway as well as green and navy, retails for $895.

The high-tech fashion sneaker, which dropped in the U.S. on Sept. 24, was designed by artistic director Demna Gvasalia and debuted on the runway at the luxury house’s fall ’18 presentation in March.

Hailey Baldwin shows off a sweatshirt from Justin Bieber’s Drew clothing line in Los Angeles on Nov 30. CREDIT: Splash

The Adidas ambassador, who celebrated her birthday on Thanksgiving, rounded out her look by adding shades and a leopard-print scrunchie.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing Balenciaga’s Track sneakers featuring neon yellow and black mesh. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin was later seen meeting up with her husband, who rocked Adidas sneakers with a Raiders bomber jacket and colorful patchwork sweatpants.

Justin Bieber wearing Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

