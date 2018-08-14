Hailey Baldwin Knows How to Accessorize — Justin Bieber Should Take Notes

One of the best things about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s style as a couple is that it’s effortless. They don’t have to try too hard with each other. That was put on display Monday when the engaged pair hit the streets of the Big Apple for a date that included Shake Shack and a movie.

The lovebirds walked hand in hand as they made their way through the city’s busy streets looking casual yet fashionable, with Bieber rocking his beloved checkered slip-on Vans in red and white. Baldwin’s wore bright red Vetemets x Reebok socks, which served as the only pop of color in her all-black athleisure look. She also matched her fiancé’s sneaks.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber spotted out and about in New York City on AUg 13. CREDIT: Splash

The 21-year-old model also donned a black Adidas x Alexander Wang half-zip windbreaker featuring the brand’s signature Three Stripes detail and an upside-down trefoil logo.

The jacket is from Wang’s third and latest collab with the German sportswear company. She paired it with skintight black yoga leggings and chunky white Adidas Falcon sneakers gifted to her by Kylie Jenner. She further accessorized with black tinted Celine Edge sunglasses and a ’90s-inspired Miu Miu leather-trimmed velvet mini–backpack retailing for $1,360.

Hailey Bladwin wearing an Adidas x Alexander Wang windbreaker and Adidas Falcon sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the “Love Yourself” hitmaker styled his favorite $50 kicks with blue and lavender multicolored socks and drawstring gym shorts teamed with a tan rainbow smiley face graphic tee featuring the word “colorblind” across the chest. He topped off his relaxed outfit with a green and yellow baseball cap.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaving a movie theater. CREDIT: Splash

