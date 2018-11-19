Hailey Baldwin Becomes a Bieber, Puts Together a Very Chic Winter Outfit

Hailey Baldwin is now Hailey Bieber, at least on Instagram. The model — and FN’s 2017 Style Influencer of the Year — made the change over the weekend before she was spotted heading to a New York spa dressed in a chic neutral-toned winter-ready look on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, whose Instagram bio now reads Hailey Rhode Bieber, hit the streets of the Big Apple in a chunky camel-colored turtleneck sweater with a matching wool coat, courtesy of Celine, and light-wash jeans tucked into sandy suede boots.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a camel wool Celine coat. CREDIT: Splash

The Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger ambassador chose a pair of calf-length boots featuring a classic pointy-toe silhouette and a stiletto high heel for the outing. The “Drop the Mic” host added sleek black frames, chunky gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun to pull her cozy ensemble together.

Hailey Baldwin wearing neutral suede boots with jeans and a Celine coat. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s sandy suede stiletto boots. CREDIT: Splash

This comes just days after Justin Bieber made his own Instagram statement when he posted a candid shot of the two of them, writing “my wife is awesome.”

Want more?

No Pants, No Problem: Hailey Baldwin Wears a ’90s-Inspired Oversized Shirt With the Coolest Boots

Hailey Baldwin Struts Out in Shiny Leggings and Goofy Beanie in New York