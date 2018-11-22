A Look Back at Hailey Baldwin’s Best Shoe Moments in Honor of Her 22nd Birthday

Newlywed Hailey Baldwin, who changed her last name to Bieber on Instagram, turns 22 today. And to honor the queen of versatile shoe style, we compiled some of FN’s cover star — and FN 2017 Style Influencer of the Year — best footwear looks to date.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a camel wool Celine coat. CREDIT: Splash News

This past Sunday, Baldwin wore her jeans tucked into a pair of suede sandy colored boots, styling them with a camel turtleneck and matching Celine coat.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Dipped Color sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin’s shoe style goes beyond boots and heels, though. She has an uncanny ability to wear a pair of sneakers with an unexpected outfit. She wore these Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Dipped Color sneakers with a checked suit jacket and skirt set.

Hailey Baldwin wearing an Acne Studios oversized striped shirt with House of Holland Grenson boots. CREDIT: Splash News

And while other celebrities would embrace the no-pants trend with an oversize hoodie and over-the-knee boots, Baldwin made it her own with a long striped shirt and chunky, House of Holland Grenson boots.

Hailey Baldwin wears David Koma blazer and Casadei pumps in New York. CREDIT: REX

But she still likes the classics. For a red carpet event, she styled her belted David Koma blazer with a pair of timeless black Casadei pumps.

