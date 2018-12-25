Hailey Baldwin’s Best Street-Style Looks of 2018

Hailey Baldwin is known for her stellar street style — and she’s put together lots of fashionable looks throughout the year.
The 22-year-old started off the year on a high note, stepping out in January in a pair of trendy Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. The dad shoe trend has been a big deal in 2018, and the Triple S sneakers were one of the buzziest styles.
Baldwin paired hers with a Balenciaga logo T-shirt and an oversized green flannel T-shirt for a casual look while out shopping.
The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year tends to prefer sneakers and flat boots for off-duty outings, and she’s held steady her love of casual footwear throughout 2018.
Dr. Martens workboots are a particular favorite of hers, perfect for pairing with jeans or cutoff shorts for a casual yet chic look.
One of Baldwin’s favorite pairs of sneakers this year has been the Adidas Continental, which offers a ’90s-inspired take on the popular white sneaker trend. While the model’s worn her Continentals time and again, a particularly memorable outfit came during a July outing with husband Justin Bieber, when she teamed the kicks with a denim Versace set.
The “Drop the Mic” host is a native New Yorker — and winter style is a no-brainer for her. A chic November look included a giant black teddy coat and shiny pants, paired with black Dr. Martens boots.
Click through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s 2018 street style.
Want more?
Hailey Baldwin Wears the Ultimate ’90s Outfit: A Snoop Dogg Tee, Sweats & High-Tops
Hailey Baldwin Stomps Out in $800 Yeezy Boots and a Retro-Style Blazer on Shopping Trip
Hailey Baldwin Modernizes Her ’80s-Style Power Suit With Velcro Sneakers