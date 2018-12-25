Hailey Baldwin’s Best Street-Style Looks of 2018

Hailey Baldwin is known for her stellar street style — and she’s put together lots of fashionable looks throughout the year.

The 22-year-old started off the year on a high note, stepping out in January in a pair of trendy Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. The dad shoe trend has been a big deal in 2018, and the Triple S sneakers were one of the buzziest styles.

Baldwin paired hers with a Balenciaga logo T-shirt and an oversized green flannel T-shirt for a casual look while out shopping.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Balenciaga T-shirt with the brand’s Triple S sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year tends to prefer sneakers and flat boots for off-duty outings, and she’s held steady her love of casual footwear throughout 2018.

Dr. Martens workboots are a particular favorite of hers, perfect for pairing with jeans or cutoff shorts for a casual yet chic look.

Hailey Baldwin sports cut-off shorts with white Dr. Martens. CREDIT: Splash News

One of Baldwin’s favorite pairs of sneakers this year has been the Adidas Continental, which offers a ’90s-inspired take on the popular white sneaker trend. While the model’s worn her Continentals time and again, a particularly memorable outfit came during a July outing with husband Justin Bieber, when she teamed the kicks with a denim Versace set.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wearing a Versace pantsuit and Adidas sneakers, go to dinner in New York on July 5. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Drop the Mic” host is a native New Yorker — and winter style is a no-brainer for her. A chic November look included a giant black teddy coat and shiny pants, paired with black Dr. Martens boots.

Hailey Baldwin in an oversized teddy coat, shiny black pants and Dr. Martens combat boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s 2018 street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Wears the Ultimate ’90s Outfit: A Snoop Dogg Tee, Sweats & High-Tops

Hailey Baldwin Stomps Out in $800 Yeezy Boots and a Retro-Style Blazer on Shopping Trip

Hailey Baldwin Modernizes Her ’80s-Style Power Suit With Velcro Sneakers