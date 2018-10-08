Hailey Baldwin Elevates Classic Power Pumps With a Gilded Anklet

Hailey Baldwin is bringing back the anklet.

The model stepped out at Tommy Hilfiger’s Tokyo Icons event today in the capital of Japan rocking Casadei’s “Blade” heel — a classic pointy-toed black leather power pump — and a shimmery gold chain wrapped around her ankle.

Posing alongside fellow ambassador Winnie Harlow, who donned a denim look complete with beige zip-up booties, the 21-year-old paired the popular ’90s accessory with an oversized plaid blazer over a cropped black tank and tan high-rise safari-inspired pants cinched at the ankle.

(L-R): Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow and Hailey Baldwin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She pulled her sultry ab-baring look together with a bright red lip, gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace.

(L-R): Winnie Harlow and Hailey Baldwin attend Tommy Hilfiger Presents Tokyo Icons event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The stylish moment comes three years after Baldwin tweeted to the world that she was “bringing anklet’s [sic] back!” in 2015.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin wearing an anklet with pointy black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

I'm bringin anklet's back!! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) August 26, 2015

Baldwin and Harlow were both tapped by the iconic American brand for global ambassador roles last spring. “As two of the most sought-after supermodels in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audiences with their powerful drive and inner fire,” the designer previously said in a statement.

