Hailee Steinfeld Goes Pantless With Curvy Power Pumps

Hailee Steinfeld wore an outfit to complement the colorful Post-Its behind her on Monday in NYC during a photo call for the sticky note brand, which was founded more than 40 years ago.

The 21-year-old songstress — who will soon embark on the American leg of Katy Perry’s “Witness” tour along with Charlie Puth — showed off a pantless look featuring paint splatters. Later, she gave an acoustic performance for attendees at the event, which focused on inspiring kids to stick to their dreams.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Post-It event in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Steinfeld donned an oversized white men’s dress shirt boasting vibrant specks of color, and she added a pair of pointy-toed pumps with a white leather finish and sexy, curvy ankle-straps that flattered her feet.

For her performance, the “Pitch Perfect 3” actress changed into a shimmering purple strapless jumpsuit paired with pointy light purple stilettos.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing an oversized shirt with off white pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This comes a week after the “Starving” singer was spotted making a rare appearance with her rumored boyfriend, former One Direction member Niall Horan, on the streets of the Big Apple. The couple was last spotted out and about in Los Angeles in May.

See 15 celebrities who love the no-pants trend.

Want more?

Hailee Steinfeld’s Shiny Purple Boots at the Grammys Deserve an Award

Hailee Steinfeld, Justine Skye & More All Basically Wore the Same Thing to This Pre-Grammys Party

Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates 21st Birthday in Red, Leather Minidress & Matching Pumps