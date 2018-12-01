Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailee Steinfeld Slays in Sexy, Skintight Leather Boots & Sequin Slit Dress

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
hailee steinfeld, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Hailee Steinfeld at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While she didn’t perform during Friday night’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, Hailee Steinfeld sure made waves when she hit the stage in an eye-catching sequined look complete with killer boots.

Hours after rocking a pantsuit at a photocall for her new animated Spider-man film, the 21-year-old “Let Me Go” hitmaker stepped out for the annual winter concert in Tinseltown wearing a black-and-silver sequin-embellished sweater dress. She styled the shimmery off-the-shoulder design featuring two sultry side slits with unique, intricately embroidered patterned tights.

Hailee Steinfeld, jingle ball 2018
Hailee Steinfeld wearing skintight black leather thigh-high stiletto boots on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of skintight, black leather, thigh-high boots coming with a towering stiletto heel and a classic pointed toe seamlessly pulled together the “Bumblebee” actress’ head-turning outfit. A few rings, flowing curls and smokey eye makeup topped things off.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, hailee steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld hits the stage in a sequined look at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Nov 30.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The concert, which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., featured a star-studded line-up that included Cardi B and husband Offset, Shawn Mendes, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara and Camila Cabello.

Want more?

Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates 21st Birthday in Red, Leather Minidress & Matching Pumps

Hailee Steinfeld’s Metallic Heels & More Best Dressed Celebs at the Billboard Music Awards

Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Moment, Natasha Bedingfield Twirls in Platforms & More Radio Disney Music Awards Style

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad