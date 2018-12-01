Hailee Steinfeld Slays in Sexy, Skintight Leather Boots & Sequin Slit Dress

While she didn’t perform during Friday night’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, Hailee Steinfeld sure made waves when she hit the stage in an eye-catching sequined look complete with killer boots.

Hours after rocking a pantsuit at a photocall for her new animated Spider-man film, the 21-year-old “Let Me Go” hitmaker stepped out for the annual winter concert in Tinseltown wearing a black-and-silver sequin-embellished sweater dress. She styled the shimmery off-the-shoulder design featuring two sultry side slits with unique, intricately embroidered patterned tights.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing skintight black leather thigh-high stiletto boots on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of skintight, black leather, thigh-high boots coming with a towering stiletto heel and a classic pointed toe seamlessly pulled together the “Bumblebee” actress’ head-turning outfit. A few rings, flowing curls and smokey eye makeup topped things off.

Hailee Steinfeld hits the stage in a sequined look at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Nov 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The concert, which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., featured a star-studded line-up that included Cardi B and husband Offset, Shawn Mendes, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara and Camila Cabello.

