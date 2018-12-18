Hailee Steinfeld Turns the Sidewalk Into Her Personal Runway With Soaring Stiletto Louboutins

Hailee Steinfeld transformed the sidewalk of New York into her own personal runway as she left the “Today” show this morning in an impossibly glam yet laid-back outfit that consisted of a relaxed teal silk set layered underneath a long silver puffer with red lining.

Hailee Steinfeld leaves “The Today Show” in silver Christian Louboutin boots after promoting her new film. CREDIT: Splash News

She finished her look with coordinating accessories that matched her metallic jacket: a tiny box purse and a $1,095 pair of pointed-toe Christian Louboutin So Kate booties that feature needle-thin 4-inch heel, a cracked leather finish and an exposed side zipper.

A closer look at Hailee Steinfeld’s $1095 Christian Louboutin booties. CREDIT: Splash News

Hailee Steinfeld leaves “The Today Show” in silver Christian Louboutin boots and shows off her red bottoms. CREDIT: Splash News

On the “Today” show, Steinfeld discussed her newest role in “Bumblebee,” the latest movie in the “Transformers” series, which comes out Dec. 21. The actress plays Charlie Watson and stars alongside of Dylan O’Brien, John Cena and Justin Theroux.

The 22-year old also contributed a song to the film’s soundtrack, titled “Back to Life.”

She told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that she “loves the role that music plays in this movie — it’s the way that this robot communicates.”

