Chrissy Teigen Has Zero Patience for Hailee Steinfeld’s Intricate Boots

Hailee Steinfeld wore a head-turning all-black look at the premiere of her new film “Bumblebee” in Berlin, Germany last week.

The 22-year-old actress-slash hit the bright yellow carpet in curve-hugging little black Balmain dress that featured bold shoulders and a plunging neckline. Steinfeld’s footwear choice was what really got people talking. She wore a pair of black and suede leather pumps that laced all the way up to her thighs, disappearing underneath the skirt of her dress.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing a black Balmain dress with Brian Atwood Georgia Vic lace-up corset booties. CREDIT: Splash

The bold corset style, dubbed the Georgia Vic boot, was originally created by designer Brian Atwood for the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It features a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel and it retails for $3,295.

However, one person that probably won’t be stepping out in Atwood’s design anytime soon is Chrissy Teigen. The model-turned-cookbook author commented on a now-deleted photo that celebrity makeup artist Kristine Studden posted of Steinfeld, writing, “Can you even FATHOM me taking the time to lace up those up oh man bless her patience.” Little did she know, the boot boasts a zipper in the back.

Hailee Steinfeld on the yellow carpet at the Berlin premiere of her new film “Bumblebee.” CREDIT: Splash

