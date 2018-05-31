In the Front Row at Gucci’s Resort 2019 Show: A$AP Rocky, Saoirse Ronan, Salma Hayek and More

Alessandro Michele’s 2019 Gucci resort collection debuted Wednesday at Alyscamps, a Roman graveyard, in Arles, France, with a slew of famous faces turning up to take in the show. Known fans of the hugely popular luxury Italian fashion house sat on mirrored cubes in cool Gucci looks as models displayed Michele’s new line.

A$AP Rocky — who recently unveiled his first Under Armour signature shoe and dropped his latest album, “Testing” — hit the front row in a Gucci spring ’18 black pinstripe two-button, peak-lapel Mitford jacket over a cozy-looking gray Gucci logo sweatshirt with white and blue cotton drawstring pants and black leather slides featuring the embroidered logo of the New York Yankees.

A$AP Rocky dressed in Gucci. CREDIT: Courtesy

Elsewhere, Saoirse Ronan rocked a multicolored floral silk short-sleeve dress with a rounded champagne-tone collar, courtesy of Gucci pre-fall 2018. She accompanied the relaxed summery look with embellished black GG Marmont sandals.

Saoirse Ronan wearing Gucci pre-fall 2018 with GG Marmont sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy

Famed photographer and frequent Gucci collaborator Petra Collins also wore a look from Gucci’s pre-fall 2018 collection — a dark violet velvet one-shoulder asymmetrical dress featuring a drawstring waist and a crystal bra. Strappy silver round-toe leather platforms and a wicker bag completed her bold ensemble.

Petra Collins wearing a dark violet Gucci pre-fall 2018 dress with silver leather platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek showed off a custom Gucci two-button, peak-lapel suit in Prince of Wales plaid featuring pink velvet trim and crystal detailing over a statement-making lacy pink shirt. Chunky silver platform sandals and a pink Sylvie mini bag with crystal embellishments pulled the elements together.

Salma Hayek Pinault wearing a custom Gucci Prince Of Wales two button peak lapel suit. CREDIT: Courtesy

