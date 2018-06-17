A Look Back at the MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet from 10 Years Ago

The 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET with host Tiffany Haddish, celebrating both the big and small screens. Best Movie nominees include “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” while on the television side, “Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why” will be going head-to-head in the Best Show category. With the excitement building, FN is turning the clock back 10 years ago to see what the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards looked like in ’08. Keep reading for some major nostalgia.

Here, Sarah Jessica Parker, showed off a sparkly chocolate-colored long-sleeve minidress paired with chic white leather lace-up Christian Louboutin ankle booties. The former “Sex and the City” star pulled her look together with chunky bracelets and a hot pink and silver sparkly clutch bag.

SJP sporting white leather Louboutin booties. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Megan Fox wore a baby pink Zac Posen dress featuring pink and black tulle and a strapless neckline. The “Transformers” actress completed things by adding a small silver clutch purse, red-bottomed golden peep-toe pumps and oversized silver hoop earrings.

Megan Fox wearing a Zac Posen dress and peep-toe pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron made waves in skin-tight black pants teamed with a champagne-colored metallic strapless bustier top boasting black detailing and statement-making strappy black buckle embellished high-heel sandals.

Charlize Theron CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan hit the red carpet in a bright purple minidress cinched at the waist with a black patent leather belt and matching peep-toe pumps. A simple necklace, earrings and selection of bracelets topped off her ensemble.

Lindsay Lohan CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

