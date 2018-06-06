You Won’t Believe How Much These Celebs Have Changed Since the CMT Awards 10 Years Ago

The 2018 CMT Music Awards is upon us, airing live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. As we await this year’s event, FN is looking back at the CMT Music Awards’ purple carpet a decade ago.

Enter country music darling Taylor Swift, who emerged at the 2008 show with the Best Female Video award for her hit single, “Our Song.” The then-18-year-old artist wore a plunging V-neck dress in magenta that featured an empire-waist cut and tiered skirt. As was trendy at the time, Swift paired the bright number with a matching pair of peep-toe, Mary Jane-like heels.

Taylor Swift CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another notable guest was Miley Cyrus, whose two-tone blond and ballsy personality now contrast with the brunette locks and sweet demeanor of Cyrus’ past. It was a notable year for the former “Hannah Montana” star, who co-hosted the event with father, Billy Ray, and wore a floral-printed red and white maxi dress to mark the occasion.

Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards’ history, Carrie Underwood is not to be forgotten. The “Cry Pretty” vocalist was among the chart-toppers who graced the stage for performances. (She will also be performing at this year’s show.) In 2008, Underwood stepped out in a one-shoulder dress that was strictly on theme with the evening’s color of choice: purple. For footwear, she slipped on strappy silver sandals that snaked above the ankles.

Carrie Underwood CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

