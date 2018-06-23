Red Carpet Celeb Style at BET Awards 10 Years Ago Looked Very Different

The 2018 BET Awards are coming up this Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with artists like Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Migos, and Meek Mill set to perform and Jamie Foxx taking the stage as the show’s host.

Join FN in turning the clock back 10 years to see what celebs like Rihanna and Solange wore on the BET Awards red carpet.

In ’08, Beyoncé’s younger sister didn’t let a toe injury stop her from rocking statement-making leopard print architectural platform sandals. The “A Seat at a Table” singer paired the sky-high style with a floral print one-shoulder minidress and a bag embellished with hot-pink feathers.

Solange wearing architectural leopard print platform sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite sporting white medical tape around two of her toes, Solange’s shoes shined with their eye-catching print and even bolder cut-out platform silhouette.

A closer look at Solange's architectural leopard print platform sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, prior to signing with Puma and taking over the fashion world with her Fenty collections, Rihanna showed off a vibrant yellow ruffled Giambattista Valli gown teamed with black peep-toe platform shoes, which were mostly covered.

Rihanna donning a Giambattista Valli gown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cassie stepped onto the carpet in a bubblegum-pink micro-minidress accompanied by black peep-toe platforms featuring metal detail on the front.

Cassie wearing a pink minidress with platforms. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery to see the greatest celebrity style statements from the 2008 BET Awards red carpet.

