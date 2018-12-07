These Are the Most Stylish 2019 Grammy Awards Nominees

The 2019 Grammy Awards nominations have been announced, and among the incredibly talented pool of contenders are a handful of those who are also incredibly gifted in the sartorial sphere. Sza, for one, has brought her effortless sense of style since she broke out onto the scene, delivering a mix of downtown-cool with ethereal prettiness (remember her divine look at the 2018 Met Gala when she wore Atelier Versace and honestly looked straight-up like an angel?).

Lady Gaga, too, has never failed to bring fearless fashion, including the time she eschewed gowns for a terrific outsized Marc Jacobs power suit. Sisters and style prodigies Chloe and Halle Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), who, at the ages of 20 and 18 years old respectively, are already exceptional at commanding attention on the red carpet with their coordinated looks.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10, 2019, and we can’t wait to see what the hopefuls will wear for music’s biggest night. In the meantime, click through to view FN’s 10 best-dressed 2019 Grammy Awards nominees.

Scroll through to view a more thorough list of the nominations.

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album Of The Year:

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” — Drake

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Song Of The Year:

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael

Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls I Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

“Love Is Here To Stay” —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“My Way” — Willie Nelson

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” — Gregory Porter

4. Standards (DELUXE) —

Seal

5. THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC! —

Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

“Camila” — Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk

“Reputation” — Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

“Singularity” —Jon Hopkins

“Woman Worldwide” — Justice

“Treehouse” — Sofi Tukker

“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” — SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” — TOKiMONSTA

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

“Four Out Of Five” —Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell

“Made An America” — The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

“Condemned To The Gallows “— Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” — High On Fire

“Betrayer” — Trivium

“On My Teeth — Underoath

Best Rock Song:

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel

Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me

The Horizon)

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album:

“Rainier Fog” — Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” — Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle — Ghost

“From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet

“Pacific Daydream” — Weezer

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” —Arctic Monkeys

“Colors” — Beck

“Utopia” — Björk

“American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Masseduction” — St. Vincent

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette

“Honest” — MAJOR.

“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song:

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon

McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Everything Is Love” — The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright “— Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure” — Miguel

“Ventriloquism” — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album:

“Sex & Cigarettes” — Toni Braxton

“Good Thing” — Leon Bridges

“Honestly” — Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” — PJ Morton

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice For What” — Drake

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song:

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron

LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future &

James Blake)

“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J.

Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels

& C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album:

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“Swimming” — Mac Miller

“Victory Lap” — Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona” — Pusha T

“Astroworld” — Travis Scott

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” — Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris

“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

” When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song:

“Break Up In The End” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best Country Album:

“Unapologetically” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe” — Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“From A Room: Volume 2” — Chris Stapleton

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Video:

“APES***” — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

“I’m Not Racist” Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

“Pynk” — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

“Mumbo Jumbo” — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

