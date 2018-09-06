Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sultry Gowns With Thigh-High Slits at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards

By Allie Fasanella
GQ’s 2018 Men of the Year Awards is of course, about the men — but the women stole the spotlight on the red carpet in London tonight with sultry gowns featuring thigh-high slits trending.

Rita Ora, for one, stood out in a sheer black crystal-embellished one-shoulder dress boasting a royal blue ribbon detail and a thigh-skimming slit. The British pop star styled the eye-catching design with sheer black over-the-knee stockings paired with slinky black ankle-strap sandals to complete her look.

Rita Ora wearing a sheer black embellished one-shoulder gown with black sandals.
Meanwhile, Zendaya took on the L.A. Lakers’ team colors in a purple and gold satin gown coming with a dangerously high slit. Wearing her hair slicked back, the former Disney Channel star pulled things together with classic pointy black pumps.

Zendaya wearing a purple and yellow gown with black pumps.
Chrissy Teigen, who was accompanied by husband John Legend, wowed in a shimmery pale pink and silver metallic gown showing off plenty of leg. The newly-minted mom of two added blush satin sandals and a coordinating clutch to top things off.

Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet.
Elsewhere, Kate Beckinsale turned heads in a revealing red and black patterned gown featuring a plunging neckline, cutout detailing and a one-sleeve silhouette. Sky-high black platform peep-toe pumps made her look.

Kate Beckinsale wearing a revealing red printed dress with black platform peep-toe pumps.
Check out the gallery for more celebrity style at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards. 

