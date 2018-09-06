Sultry Gowns With Thigh-High Slits at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards

GQ’s 2018 Men of the Year Awards is of course, about the men — but the women stole the spotlight on the red carpet in London tonight with sultry gowns featuring thigh-high slits trending.
Rita Ora, for one, stood out in a sheer black crystal-embellished one-shoulder dress boasting a royal blue ribbon detail and a thigh-skimming slit. The British pop star styled the eye-catching design with sheer black over-the-knee stockings paired with slinky black ankle-strap sandals to complete her look.
Meanwhile, Zendaya took on the L.A. Lakers’ team colors in a purple and gold satin gown coming with a dangerously high slit. Wearing her hair slicked back, the former Disney Channel star pulled things together with classic pointy black pumps.
Chrissy Teigen, who was accompanied by husband John Legend, wowed in a shimmery pale pink and silver metallic gown showing off plenty of leg. The newly-minted mom of two added blush satin sandals and a coordinating clutch to top things off.
Elsewhere, Kate Beckinsale turned heads in a revealing red and black patterned gown featuring a plunging neckline, cutout detailing and a one-sleeve silhouette. Sky-high black platform peep-toe pumps made her look.
Check out the gallery for more celebrity style at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards.
