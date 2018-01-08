A Round-Up of Celebrities Who Wore Jimmy Choo on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

(L-R): Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Alexis Bledel, Tracee Ellis Ross Rex Shutterstock

All aboard the Jimmy Choo train. At least 19 celebrities had their ticket in hand — or better yet, foot — to wear the designer on the red carpet at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. While many of the stars’ luxury footwear was concealed by floor-length evening attire, some shoes still made a grand appearance.

Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon both wore Jimmy Choo shoes on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon’s Jimmy Choo Max Platform Sandals were hidden by her one-shoulder Zac Posen dress but Halle Berry’s mini-dress showed off her selection. The lacy piece from Zuhair Murad bared plenty of leg and was finished with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.

Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta and Jimmy Choo pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Opting for the black Romy pump, Alexis Bledel went the classic route. She worked her heels with a 3D floral top and tailored pants from Oscar de la Renta.

Tracee Ellis Ross donned Jimmy Choo pumps with her Marc Jacobs look. Rex Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross is always one to watch for her red carpet style. While the actress has often frequented Christian Louboutin for events, the Anouk Pump from Jimmy Choo suited her Marc Jacobs look at the Golden Globes.

Emilia Clarke wears Miu Miu with Jimmy Choo heels. Rex Shutterstock

Blink and you would miss Emilia Clarke’s Jimmy Choo moment. Her strapless Miu Miu dress covered her Max Platform Sandals from the front, but a sly back slit gave the heels their moment to shine.

Octavia Spencer in a Tadashi Shoji dress with Jimmy Choo shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer shone in a glimmering Tadashi Shoji dress which she wore with the Vexil Sandal. Also selecting a sleek open-toe style was Connie Britton, who went with the Kaylee to pair with her statement-making “poverty is sexist” sweatshirt by Lingua Franca.

Connie Britton’s black Jimmy Choo sandals matched her “poverty is sexist” sweater. Rex Shutterstock

Other celebrities in Jimmy Choo for the evening included Jessica Biel, Lily James, Mandy Moore, Samira Wiley and more. In fact, at least 39 celebrities in total stepped out in the designer at the Golden Globe Awards and its surrounding events combined.

Of course, other designer names were also in abundance on the red carpet last night.

Click through the gallery to see the best looks from the show.

Want more?

Zoë Kravitz Wears Sky-High Louboutins and Shows Off Tattoos at Golden Globes

The Best-Dressed in Black From the 2018 Golden Globes

An Up-Close Look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Trendsetting Shoes at the 2018