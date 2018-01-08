Power Couples Who Walked the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes

View Slideshow Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Rex Shutterstock

Sunday night’s Golden Globes were filled with Hollywood’s biggest power couples. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel turned heads on the red carpet, along with other duos including Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Rex Shutterstock

But the real power couples who made a statement at the awards show were the ones who walked the red carpet to shine a spotlight on the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement.

Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams and Emma Watson were among the actresses who brought activists as their guests to the Golden Globe Awards.

Tarana Burke, the #MeToo founder, and Michelle Williams at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shuttertock

Streep, for instance, walked side by side with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Williams with Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement and Watson with Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a Black-feminist organization.

It was truly all about unity on Sunday night. While guests stood in solidarity by wearing all black, more actresses aligned on the red carpet to advocate for the Time’s Up initiative, which provides legal funding for victims of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Reese Witherspoon posing with Eva Longoria. Rex Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon, wearing a one-shoulder dress, and a pregnant Eva Longoria, in a tuxedo-inspired gown, walked arm in arm, while America Ferrera and Natalie Portman also linked up.

To see all the couples on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, click through the gallery below.

Want more?

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: Kerry Washington, SJP, Kendall Jenner & More

This Starlet Does the Mismatching Shoes Trend at the 2018 Golden Globes

Kerry Washington Wears the Best Shoes of the Night to the 75th Annual Golden Globes